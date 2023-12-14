Nissan Micra with a 550 hp SR20VE

Sean Austin purchase a 1996 Nissan Micra with a 1.3 L CG13DE inline-four. CDI Motorsport swapped that for a 2.0 L SR20 inline-four using a Pulsar front subframe and suspension. Eventually Sean upgraded to a 2.0 L SR20VE Neo VVL inline-four from a Nissa Primera. The motor produces 550 hp to the wheels thanks to a Garrett GTX3071r turbocharger and Haltech ECU. Sean is expecting more power since upgrading to a Pulsar 5855G turbocharger. The motor is paired to a Nissan RS6F51 manual transmission and Direct Clutch 8-inch twin-plate clutch. The 770 kg car stops using Ceika six-piston front brakes.

Source: Larry Chen and CDI Motorsport