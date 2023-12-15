1970 Challenger with a Hellcat V8

Altered Motion spent six years and over 12,000 hours building their 1970 Challenger called “Kryptonite” at their company in Ravenna, Ohio. The creation was awarded Great 8 and Ridler Finalist at Detroit Autorama 2022 and Street Machine of the Year Finalist at Goodguys Nations 2022.

Under the custom front-tilt hood a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor. It features an upgraded Whipple 2.9 L supercharger, Lingenfelter Killer Chiller cooler, and Holley Dominator ECU. Exhaust is routed through custom headers and 3-inch stainless tubing.

Behind the supercharged V8 is T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission using a Quicktime bellhousing and RAM Force 10.5 twin-disc clutch. From there the driveshaft sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.25 gears.

The car sits on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis. It features C7 Corvette spindles and hubs, parallel 4-bar rear suspension, and Penske Nitrogen shocks.

A set of Micheline Pilot Super Sport tires (255/35, 345/30) are mounted on Forgeline GZ3 wheels (18×9, 19×12). Behind those are Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors front and back.

The interior features custom black leather upholstery by Spotlight Customs. A 2016 Hellcat dash surrounds a Holley 12.3-inch display while a Billet Specialites Prism steering wheel mounds on a Ididit steering column. The custom roll cage protects the occupants along with Corbeau seats and Braum harnesses.

Source: Altered Motion (project page), On All Cylinders, and Forgeline