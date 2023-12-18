Honda S660 with a Hayabusa Motor

Kunihiro Oto built this custom roadster at his company DADDY Motor Works in Japan. The project starts with a Honda S660 powered by a turbocharged 658 cc S07A inline-three making 63 hp and 77 lb-ft of torque. He swapped the factory inline-three for a 1.3 L inline-four from a Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa motorcycle capable of 197 hp and 102 lb-ft of torque. The motor is paired to a six-speed sequential transmission controlled by custom linkage. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife gear drive transfer unit. The custom aluminum body takes inspiration from a Porsche 550 Spyder.

Source: DADDY Motor Works