950 cc Inline-Three Makes 650 whp

D&M Racing built this 950 cc Rotax 900ACE inline-three capable of 650 whp on methanol for Side-by-side (SxS) drag racing. The little motor features a WSI 900ACE billet block with a BC 73.5 mm crankshaft, BC I-beam rods, and CP pistons. On top sits a Total Performance Racing Industry head and BC solid bucket camshafts. Boost is generated by D&M Racing’s Xona Rotor turbocharger kit and sent directly through a Whalen Speed R&D Ghost billet intake manifold with six ID 2600 cc injectors.
Source: Xona Rotor and Internal Combustion FB page
I bet you can put this engine in a small car.