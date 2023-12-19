VW Beetle with a Turbo 6G75 V6

Sven Straume purchased his 1972 VW Beetle 1302 as his first car. Over the years he’s swapped several engines including a naturally aspirated Type 4 flat-four and a turbocharged 2154 cc Type 4 flat-four. Eventually he swapped to a twin-turbo 3.0 L 6G72 V6 using a 1997 3000GT subframe. The quest for more power gave way to a turbocharged 3.8 L 6G75 V6 on a custom tubular subrame. The current motor features stock internals, upgraded injectors, modified intake with 4-inch throttle body, and a Turbonetics T66 turbocharger. It produces 460 hp and 650 Nm of torque to the wheels. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Getrag six-speed manual transmission converted to 2WD. Listen to Sven explain all the work he’s put into the Beetle to Gateslicks in the video below.

Source: Gateslicks