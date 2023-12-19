Mazda RX-7 with a 26B Four-Rotor at Mid-Ohio

Logan Carswell from Defined Autoworks took his special Mazda RX-7 to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio and set a best lap time of 1:29.935. The RX-7 is powered by a 2.6 L “26B” four-rotor featuring a custom peripheral-port, custom eccentric shaft, and eight injectors. It is capable of 600+ hp but was restricted to 500 hp for the track. Behind the motor is a SAENZ TT3 six-speed sequential transmission and Tilton triple-plate clutch. The car still retains the RX-7 rear end but upgraded to a KAAZ 1.5-way limited-slip differential. Watch Logan pilot the four-rotor race car around the track in the video below.

Source: Defined Autoworks