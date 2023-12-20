Electric Porsche 911

Everrati converted this Porsche 911 (964) to electric at their company in the UK. The flat-six was swapped for an electric motor producing 500 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. Everrati claims the car reaches 0-60 mph in 4 seconds and has a 200 mile range thanks to a 62 kWh battery pack and regenerative braking. It rides on a TracTive electronically adjustable suspension with electric power steering.

Source: Everrati and photos by Rich Pearce