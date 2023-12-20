Skip to content

Electric Porsche 911

  • 911, 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Everrati converted this Porsche 911 (964) to electric at their company in the UK. The flat-six was swapped for an electric motor producing 500 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. Everrati claims the car reaches 0-60 mph in 4 seconds and has a 200 mile range thanks to a 62 kWh battery pack and regenerative braking. It rides on a TracTive electronically adjustable suspension with electric power steering.

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Electric Gulf Porsche 911 964

Source: Everrati and photos by Rich Pearce

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.