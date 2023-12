This Mazda RX-8 is no longer powered by a 1.3 L RENESIS two-rotor. Under the red hood is a 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six and EFR 7670 twinscroll turbocharger. The factory drivetrain was also swapped. An 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission from a 2018 BMW F30 diesel with a TurboLamik transmission controller sends power to a Nissan 350Z limited-slip differential. The car’s other modificaitons include an ISC drift suspension, Mazdaspeed bodykit, and R-Magic hood and wing.

Source: Wangan Europe