Fiat 500 with a Hayabusa Motor

Z Cars built this Fiat 500 called “Fiabusa” at their company in the UK. In the back is a 1340 cc inline-four from a 2nd generation Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. The motor produces 197 hp at 10,000+ rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and Quaife QBA11R gear drive unit with a limited-slip differential and reverse. The small 625 kg (1377 lb) car rides on Z Cars custom chassis and coilover suspension. A set of disc brakes hide behind Minilight wheels (13×6, 13×7) with Yokohama A539 tires (175/50). On the inside they installed Cobra classic seats with Schroth racing harnesses. A flocked dash holds Hayabusa gauge cluster and removable steering wheel. The car is for sale at QuickandBig in Canterbury, Kent, England for £49,990.

Source: QuickandBig via ESD reader