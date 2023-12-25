BMW E92 M3 with a S85 V10

Speed-TEC built this BMW E92 M3 for owner @CaptainGaskrank. The car originally came with a naturally aspirated S65 V8. Speed-TEC swapped that for a naturally aspirated S85 V10 from a E60 M5. They rebuilt the V10 with higher compression and 8700 rpm limit. This increased power to 570 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a six-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel paired to an M3 F80 carbon fiber driveshaft. The coupe rides on a set of KW V3 Clubsport coilovers and BBS FI-R wheels covering factory brakes. Listen as Imran Arshad drives the car with the owner in the video below.

Source: Evolve Automotive via BMWblog