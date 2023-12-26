Dodge D200 with a Hellcat Supercharged V8

Rock Bottom Offroad built this 1971 Dodge D200 at their company in Lake Elsinore, California. The truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. Behind the V8 is a 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and 4:1 transfer case splitting power to one-ton axles. The truck rides on a custom chassis fabricated by Rock Bottom Offroad with a triangulated 4-link front and rear suspension, Fox adjustable coilovers with remote reservoirs, and Borgeson power steering box. A set of Black Rhino beadlock 17-inch wheels with Milestar Patagonia M/T 37×12.5-inch tires cover disc brakes front and rear. The exterior features a custom grill and custom bumpers. Rock Bottom Offraod listed the truck for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer