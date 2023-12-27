1969 Corvette with a Big-Block 427 ci V8

The owner of this 1969 Corvette tasked V8 Speed & Resto Shop with upgrading the performance, handling, and appearance. In the engine bay they installed a 427 ci ZZ427 big-block V8 featuring a forged rotating assembly, hydraulic roller camshaft, four-bolt main caps, and a side exhaust. The motor produces 485 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque. They paired the motor to a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission which sends power to a Corvette independent rear end. To improve handling V8 Speed & Resto installed Bilstein coilovers in front and Van Steel composites springs in back. A set of Wilwood six-piston disc brakes help the classic stop effectively. On the outside the company installed an L88 hood and coated emerying in a custom metallic blue paint with custom striping. The finishing touch is a set of Rocket Racing wheels with Diamondback Classics redline tires. View all the progress photos in the build album.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto Shop