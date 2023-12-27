1994 Silverado with a Supercharged LT4

Killer Performance built this 1994 Silverado at their company in Grain Valley, Missouri. In the engine bay they swapped a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor featuring a forged steel crank, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, and Eaton R1740 TVS 1.7 L supercharger. Killer Performance installed a Brian Tooley Stage 2 camshaft, aftermarket pulleys, and ported the supercharger. The combination results in 802 hp to the wheels on 16 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The company paired the LT4 V8 to a 10L90E 10-speed automatic transmission and upgraded rear end. Underneath they installed a complete QA1 coilovers suspension and Wilwood disc brakes behind Weld S77 20-inch wheels.

Source: Killer Performance FB page and Stangkilr Productions FB page