1969 Charger with a 707 hp Hellcat V8

Marc Christ and Tommy Boshers built this 1969 Dodge Charger called “Hard Charger” during the 4th season of Detroit Muscle. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor producing 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Moser 8.75-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.73 gears. Marc and Tommy upgraded the front suspension with a Riley Motorsport (RMS) K-member, adjustable tubular control arms, and power steering rack. In back they installed RMS’ triangulated 4-link rear suspension with Ridetech adjustable coilovers. The brakes were swapped for Wilwood four-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors. In 2019 the car sold at Mecum for $200,000.

Source: PowerNationTV and Mecum