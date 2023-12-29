Car Shop Tanoshi’s 1JZ-Powered Nissan 350Z

Rhys McClintock built this Nissan 350Z into a drift machine at his company Car Shop Tanoshi in Castle Hill, NSW, Australia.

Rhys swapped the VQ35DE V6 for a Toyota 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six. The motor features a 6Boost exhaust manifold, Garrett G30-660 turbocharger, PRP R35 coil conversion kit, and Bosch 74 mm DBW throttle body. It runs on E85 fuel fed through Bosch 1000 cc injectors by a Walbro 460 pump. Everything is controlled by a ECUMaster EMU Black ECU with a custom wiring harness by Car Shop Tanoshi.

Behind the motor is a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Collins Engineering adapter, clutch, and flywheel. From there power is sent through a custom steel driveshaft to a welded 350Z differential with a RHD Japan 3.90 final gear supported by a GKTech brace and solid bushings.

Rhys modified the front suspension with GKTech’s V3 steering angle kit and upper control arms. The rear suspension received GKTech’s camber, traction, and toe arms. The finishing touch is a set of BC Racing DS adjustable coilovers.

On the exterior Rhys installed a Nismo front bumper, Carmate carbon fiber hood, and KBD side skirts. Custom uprights hold an Origin Labo 1750 GT Wing over the trunk lid. The body is coated in Nissan Everest White paint with purple ghost pearl and a Spicy Bois Drift Club vinyl livery. Wheels are either Rays TE37 SL (18×9.5 +22) or Rota Grid R (18×9.5 +18).

The interior sees the factory seats swapped for a Bride Zeta IV on the driver’s side and Bride Rep on the passenger side. The occupants are protected by Yashio Factory X LZMFG 4-point harnesses and a roll cage by Ministry of Fabrication. The factory dash remains surrounding a digital display and LZMFG steering wheel.

Source: Car Shop Tanoshi (project page)