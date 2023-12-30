Custom VW Bug with a Porsche Flat-Four

This custom VW Bug was created using a 1963 body over a custom tubular chassis built by Eric Langbein. The chassis features a fully independent suspension with a steering rack, four-wheel disc brakes, and Penske adjustable coilovers with remote reservoirs. In the back is a mid-engine 2300 cc Porsche flat-four built by Jake Raby. The motor is bored and stroked with oversized valves, upgraded camshaft, and 13:1 compression. The air-cooled motor makes 196 hp and sends it through a Porsche 901 five-speed manual transaxle. View more photos and details in the project’s build thread.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports