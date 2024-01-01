Skip to content

1964 MGB with a SR20DET

  • MGB

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

This 1964 MGB is for sale on Craigslist in Manhattan Beach, California for $15,000 and/or trade. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Nissan SR20DET inline-four. The motor features Tomei camshafts, Tomei injectors, Garret GT28 turbocharger, and custom intercooler. Behind the motor is a Nissan S14 five-speed manual transmission paired to a 300ZX driveshaft. The interior features custom dash, digital gauges, and new seats. Some issues with the car include paint “imperfections” and needs upgraded suspension and gauges wired.

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

1964 MGB with a Nissan turbo SR20DET inline-four

Source: Craigslist via DailyTurismo

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.