Nissan 350Z with Two Honda K24 Motors

Ashley Robinson from MLZ Garage built this 2003 Nissan 350Z with two engines. In the front is a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four paired to an EP3 five-speed transmission with MFactory LSD and 4.3 ratio. The motor features a factory bottom-end, VS Racing 6762 turbocharger, K20 oil pump, PLM exhaust manifold, Skunk2 Ultra Street intake manifold, KTuned 72 mm throttle body, and Alpha Injection Clinic 2200 cc injectors. The motor produces 563 hp and 412 lb-ft of torque on 14 psi of boost. In the back of the car is the same combination producing 574 hp and 412 lb-ft of torque on 14 psi of boost. Everything is supported by a custom tubular chassis with an Air Lift Performance air bag shocks. The car stops thanks to Hyundai Genesis Brembo four-piston calipers with 340 mm rotors in front and dual 350Z calipers with 322 mm rotors in back. Those are covered by Weds LXZ wheels (19×12, 19×14.5) with Kumho tires (305/30, 355/30). Listen as Ashley explains the unique car to Larry Chen in the video below.

Source: Larry Chen, Eneos, and Motortrend