Custom Fiat 500 with a 502 ci V8

Are you looking for something you can fight crime in and race at the drag strip? If so, you might be interested in the custom Fiat 500 for sale at Streetside Classics in Charlotte, North Carolina. The car surrounds a 502 ci Ram Jet V8 and pair of zoomie exhaust headers. Behind that is a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The suspension features an independent front, 4-link rear, and adjustable air bags. The fiberglass body tilts up revealing a single aluminum race seat with harness in front of a detachable steering wheel, Stewart Warner Maximum Performance gauges, and many switches.

Source: Streetside Classics