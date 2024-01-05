1967 MGB GT with a Turbo Ecotec Inline-Four

Snake River Classics built this 1967 MGB GT at their company in Boise, Idaho. In the engine bay they installed a turbocharged 2.0 L LTG inline-four from a 2016 Cadillac ATS. The motor features their R-spec upgrades resulting in 385 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through a AR5 five-speed manual transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac limited-slip differential. Snake River Classics improves handling using a custom coilover suspension. In front they installed their tubular upper control arms, cast aluminum lower control arms, sway bar, and electrical power steering. In back is their 3-link suspension with a torque arm and Panhard bar. Behind the 15-inch steel wheels are Wilwood four-piston calipers with 11-inch rotors in front and two-piston calipers with 11-inch rotors in back.

Source: Snake River Classics and Mecum