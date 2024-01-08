Hayabusa-Powered Toyota Starlet Racing

Kevin Sanderson competes in Rallysprint and hillclimb competitions in his 1984 Toyota Starlet KP61. Sitting in the engine bay is a screaming 1.3 L inline-four from a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle producing 200 hp. The motor features upgraded connecting rods, valve springs, dry sump, and custom stainless steel header. Power is sent through a sequential transmission to a custom driveshaft and a Toyota AE86 rear end with a Cusco limited-slip differential and 28 mm axles. Below are several videos of Kevin competing. Watch more videos at HayabusaStarlet FB page.

Source: Hayabusa Starlet FB page