1970 Charger with a Supercharged V10

This 1970 Dodge Charger was built in 2005-2008 by Ragnar Solem in Rissa, Norway. The car is powered a 8.3 L V10 sourced from a Dodge SRT-10 truck. The motor features a custom intake and exhaust with a Paxton Novi HD supercharger increasing the engine’s output. Behind that is a T56 six-speed manual transmission sending power through a 4-inch driveshaft to a Dana 70 rear end. The car rides on a lowered suspension and custom wheels covering four-piston calipers with 15-inch (381 mm) rotors in front and two-piston calipers with 14-inch (356 mm) rotors in back. The interior features the SRT-10 dash and seats with OMP Blue harnesses. The car sold at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida for $140,000.

Source: Mecum