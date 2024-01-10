TVR Sagaris with a BMW S85 V10

Ashley Sutherland owns a unique TVR Sagaris. Several years ago he purchased a Sagaris fiberglass shell and tubular chassis. Ashley spent many hours rebuilding the car with TVR parts including a 4.5 L Super Six inline-six. However Ashley works with BMW vehicles all day at his company Quarry Motors in the UK. So he swapped in a 5.0 L S85 V10 from a BMW M5. The V10 is capable of 500 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) in factory spec. Ashley accentuated the V10 scream thanks to a custom exhaust by Topgear Performance. Ashley paired the V10 to a DCT seven-speed automatic transmission from an E92 M3 running on a CANformance Engineering controller. A modified M6 two-piece driveshaft transfers power to a BMW differential.

Source: Ashley Sutherland