Nissan 180SX with a Turbo 2.9L RB26

Nissan 180SX with a Turbo RB26 inline-six

Chris Kostakis’ Nissan 180SX was built by Advance Motor Mechanics for circuit racing. The red coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.9 L RB26 inline-six paired with a Holinger RD6 six-speeed sequential transmission. Advance Motor Mechanics built the motor with a N1 block, Spool Imports RB29 stroker kit, Carrillo rods, CP pistons, dry sump system, ported head, and BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbocharger. The motor is capable of 1,500 hp but is kept around 500-600 hp for circuit racing. The braking system uses AP Racing Pro 5000 R’s six-piston front calipers, Endless four-piston rear calipers, and Bosch Motorsport ABS system. Andre from High Performance Academy interviewed Chris at GTR Festival about the car in the video below.

Source: High Performance Academy

