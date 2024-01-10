Skip to content

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

Jack Mill spent 10 months building his Suzuki Swift with his brother and father. Jack removed the factory powertrain and floor from the subcompact car. In its place they fabricated a custom tubular chassis, floor, and firewall. It rides on a Commodore subframe and suspension in front and a custom 4-link rear suspension. In the engine bay Jack installed a LS1 V8. Behind that is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. View more photos of the project’s progress at Swifty FB page.

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

RWD Suzuki Swift with a LS1 V8

Source: Street Machine and Flinty460

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!