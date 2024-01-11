Building a 600 hp SR20DET

Jay Meahger from Real Street Performance recently built a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four with Mark Mazurowski from Mazworx. The engine features a Mazworx Stage 2.2 shortblock featuring Darton dry sleeves, Wiseco 86 mm 9:1 pistons, Brian Crower ProH2K rods, OEM SR20 crankshaft, Mazworx main studs, and King bearings. On top they installed a Mazworx Stage 0.5 head with Brian Crower Stage 2 camshafts, Supertech valves, guides, and titanium retainers. You can find the full spec list in the video description.

Source: Real Street Performance