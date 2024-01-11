1969 International Scout with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Skip to content

Weaver Customs built this 1969 International Scout at their company in West Jordan, Utah. The custom truck is powered by a twin-turbo 6.2 L LS3 V8 featuring two 68 mm turbochargers and custom 3-inch exhaust. Behind that is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sending power through a custom driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end. Everything is supported by a custom chassis with RideTech adjustable coilovers. A set of Detroit Steel wheels cover Wilwood six-piston front calipers with 14-inch rotors and four-piston rear calipers with 14-inch rotors. The custom body and Zebrawood bed are coated in GM Artic White paint with POR-15 matte clear coat. It will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson on January 20-28.

Source: Barrett-Jackson

