Lexus SC430 with a 2JZ-GTE

DRAG International received this 2002 Lexus SC430 with a 4.3 L V8 for a powertrain change. In the engine bay they swapped a twin-turbo 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six from a JDM Toyota Aristo (JZS161). The motor runs on the factory Aristo ECU and fuel pump, Greddy intercooler, and a custom wiring harness. Behind the 2JZ is a A341E four-speed automatic transmission. DRAG International also installed a custom driveshaft and Aristo differential with 3.70 ratio. The convertible rides on a coilover suspension with factory wheels.

Source: DRAG International