Honda-Powered Porsche 997 at the Track

2006 Porsche 997 with a Turbo K24 inline-four

Peter Tarach from Speed Academy drove Nick’s 2006 Porsche 911 (997) around the track. Nick swapped a turbocharged 2.4 L K24Z7 inline-four into the sports car at his company Tuning by Nick. The motor produces 435 hp to wheels on 11 psi of boost from a custom turbocharger on stock internals. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle. Nick is working on a swap kit to allow other 997 owners to swap a Honda K-series. Watch Peter drive the car around the track and give his review in the video below.

Source: Speed Academy

