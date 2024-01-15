Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged LSx V8

Sam DeMartino built this 2009 Mazda RX-8 at his company Forced Induction Pros in North Port, Florida. It is powered by a supercharged 6.0 L LSx V8 featuring LS3 heads with Brian Tooley Racing valvetrain, custom long-tube headers, FID 1300 cc injectors, and a CTS-V LSA supercharger. Behind the V8 is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Huges Performance converter. The motor and transmission runs on a Holley Terminator X Max ECU. A custom 3.5-inch driveshaft sends power to a Ford Explorer 8.8-inch independent rear end and through Driveshaft Shop 800 hp axles.

Source: @forcedinductionpros