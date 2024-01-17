Mazda RX-3 with a 26B Four-Rotor

Mad Mike Whiddett won the 2004 SkidFest in his 1976 Mazda Savannah RX-3 called “Fursty”. He sold it after that and it went through several owners over the years. Recently he had the chance to purchase it back. The car spent three months being rebuilt by Mike’s MadLab Garage and Taisuke Kawato’s TCP Magic to compete in D1 Grand Prix Drift Series. The car is powered by a 2.6 L 26B four-rotor built by TCP Magic. It produces 700 hp to the wheels on nitrous. The drivetrain uses a HGT six-speed sequential transmission and quick-change rear end. The car rides on a Toyota AE86 front suspension with Techno Toy control arms, Mazda MX-5 independent rear suspension, and a set of Retroform 15×10-inch wheels.

Source: Mad Mike FB page and Larry Chen