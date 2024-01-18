BMW F30 with a Supercharged LSx V8

BYE Performance built the “Refined” BMW 328i (F30) for burnout competitions. Rising out of the car’s engine bay is a TBS supercharger on top of a 5.3 L LSx V8 with an iron block, forged internals, factory heads, and upgraded valves. Behind that is a billet converter and a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Black Magic Race Cars fabricated rear end and suspension. Watch Justin Pitsikas burn the tires off at Sydney Dragway in Sydney, NSW, Australia for Burnout Masters event.

Source: Flinty460