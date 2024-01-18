Nissan 180SX with a Turbo Barra

Daniel Messmer at Mess Motorsports built his Nissan 180SX for professional drifting. For the power plant Daniel went with a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six. It features a LPG bottom-end, FG Turbo head and intake manifold, 6Boost exhaust manifold, Garrett GTX3582R (Gen1) turbocharger, and Plazmaman Pro series intercooler. The motor The engine makes 700 hp on 20 psi of boost. It’s controlled by a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU using a custom wiring harness built by Daniel. Behind the Barra is a Quicktime bellhousing bolted to a G-Force G101A four-speed transmission and a Nissan R32 GTR differential. Listen to Daniel explain the project in the video below.

Source: Mess Motorsports via Piotr