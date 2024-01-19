Custom AM General Humvee with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Danton Arts Kustoms and Frenchy Export built this custom six-wheeled AM General Humvee at their garage in France. The vehicle rides on a custom chassis with custom TIS Offroad wheels with 245/40 tires in front and 305/35 tires in back. Behind the cab is a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 producing 717 horsepower paired to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The team chopped the 2009 Humvee aluminum body and removed the back half. Everything is coated in matte green paint. The unique vehicle will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 20-28.

Source: Danton Arts Kustoms FB page and Barrett-Jackson