1983 Mercedes 500SEC with a Supercharged M113 V8

Kwiek Classics upgrade the powertrain in this 1983 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC (W126) at their company in Nashville, Tennessee. In the engine bay they swapped a supercharged 5.4 L M113K V8 from a 2003 Mercedes S55. It features a dual 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission from a Mercedes C300 sending power to a Quaife limited-slip differential with a 2.65 ratio. The car rides on Bilstein shocks and Dkubus springs and stops thanks to Mercedes 560SE disc brakes. A set of Penta 16-inch wheels hold Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires (225/50, 245/45). The AMG-style body was repainted Classic White in 2022. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Source: Bring a Trailer