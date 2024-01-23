TVR Sagaris GT with a LS7 V8

GTF race team built this 2008 TVR Sagaris GT (#04 of 4) for Tim Hood to compete in 24-hour endurance-spec racing. Under the hood is a GM LS7 V8 featuring a JE dry sump system and Motec ECU. The motor produces 600 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. It is sent through a Quaife 69G six-speed sequential transmission and BTR limited-slip differential. The 1100 kg (2425 lb) race car rides on custom billet aluminum front uprights and Ohlins 3-way adjustable coilovers. Behind the 18-inch center-locking wheels are AP Racing six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The fiberglass body features a front splitter, flat floor, rear diffuser, and adjustable wing. The car was sold at Iconic Auctioneers for £52,875 in Aug 2023.

Source: Iconic Auctioneers