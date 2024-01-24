Skip to content

Mazda Chantez with a Turbo 13B Two-Rotor

1972 Mazda Chantez with a turbo 13B two-rotor

Goda Bankin owns this unique 1972 Mazda Chantez GF II in Nagano, Japan. The car originally came with a 359 cc AA two-stroke two-cylinder engine producing around 33 hp. It is now powered by a turbocharged 13B two-rotor (FD-based) paired with a manual transmission. The rotary engine produces 300-350 hp thanks to a TD06 turbocharger. The car’s track is much wider than factory due to a Mazda MX-5 front and rear suspension. Goda Bankin improved stopping with Endless four-piston calipers in front.

Source: NOBチャンネル, Polyvance FB page, and Goda Bankin

