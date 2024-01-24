Skip to content

Custom Citroën 2CV with a Rover V8

  • 2CV

Custom Citroën 2CV with a Rover V8

Peter Thurston is building a unique race car at his company Peter Thurston Racing in the UK. The Citroën 2CV typically comes front-wheel drive with an air-cooled two-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission. Peter is building his custom 2CV using a rear-wheel drive tubular chassis. Over that goes a steel body, fiberglass front, custom firewall and floor, and wider fenders. A 4.6 L Rover V8 will generate power and send it through a Rover LT77 transmission and Ford Sierra rear end. View the project’s progress on Peter Thurston Racing’s FB page.

Custom Citroën 2CV with a Rover V8

Custom Citroën 2CV with a Rover V8

Source: Peter Thurston Racing FB page

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Engine Swap Depot

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading