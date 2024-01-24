Custom Citroën 2CV with a Rover V8

Peter Thurston is building a unique race car at his company Peter Thurston Racing in the UK. The Citroën 2CV typically comes front-wheel drive with an air-cooled two-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission. Peter is building his custom 2CV using a rear-wheel drive tubular chassis. Over that goes a steel body, fiberglass front, custom firewall and floor, and wider fenders. A 4.6 L Rover V8 will generate power and send it through a Rover LT77 transmission and Ford Sierra rear end. View the project’s progress on Peter Thurston Racing’s FB page.

Source: Peter Thurston Racing FB page