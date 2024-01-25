The late Dan Jesel designed the amazing “Jesel Equal 8” motor at his company Jesel Valvetrain with help from Tom Slawko at Slawko Racing Heads and Charlie Weston at Weston Machine. The 441 ci V8 features a billet 90-degree block with a 4.50-inch bore and 3.47-inch stroke. It uses a Winberg billet steel crank, steel rods, 289/304 camshaft, and custom dry sump. On top of the motor are Slawko Racing billet heads with Victory titanium valves. Fuel is fed through a set of Book Racing Engine billet aluminum carburators on top of a Wilson Manifolds custom sheet-metal intake. The combo made 1,285 hp at 10,200 rpm and 713 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm with a 16:1 compression ratio. Read more details on the engine in NMRA Digital’s article. The engine will power Jesel Valvetrain’s land speed truck.

Source: Jesel Land Speed Team and NMRA Digital