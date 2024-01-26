Mercedes Turbo M104 Inline-Six Screaming Around Track

Mårten Stångberg from Team Lovetap attended the third round of the Scandinavian Drift Series 2023 last summer at Rudskogen Motorsenter in Norway. Mårten attended with his 2003 Mercedes CLK (W209) powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L Mercedes M104 inline-six. The motor produces 846 hp and 975 Nm to the wheels on an Emtron KV8 ECU. Behind the motor is a Tex Racing T101a four-speed transmission and a BMW E34 differential with upgraded axles. Watch Mårten push the motor and car in the videos below.

Source: Team Lovetap