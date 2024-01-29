1970 Plymouth Satellite with a Hellcat V8

Skip to content

This Superbird replica started life as a 1970 Plymouth Satellite. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 producing 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and 8.75-inch rear end. The upgraded powertrain is supported by a Reilly MotorSports (RMS) front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. Behind the custom wheels are Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. The Satellite received the iconic Superbird-style nose cone, chin spoiler, fender scoops, and rear air foil coated in FJ5 Lime Green paint. The unique crossed Mecum’s auction block in 2023.

Source: Mecum

