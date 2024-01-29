Datsun 510 with a Turbo SR20

John Healey from V-Sport Australia has always loved Datsun vehicles and owns several. One of those is his 1971 Datsun 1600 (510) he races in World Time Attack Open class. The sedan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20 inline-four making 360 kW (482 hp) on 25 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features a 7670 turbocharger, FullRace exhaust manifold, upgraded injectors, and an Emtron ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission and R180 differential. The exterior features custom carbon fiber aero, Group C RX7 over fenders, fiberglass doors, and removed bumpers. The car rides on MCA adjustable coilovers and stops with AP Racing front brakes and Brembo rear brakes.

Source: Datsun Garage Australia FB page and Larry Chen