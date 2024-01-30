1957 Chevy with a 1000 hp Twin-Turbo V8

Brett Fiemel sent his 1957 Chevy Bel Air to Roadster Shop for better handling and power. The company installed one of their Fast Track chassis under the unrestored but mintubbed body. The suspension features a 58.75-inch track, C7 Corvette spindles and hubs, FS Fox coilovers, and parallel 4-bar rear suspension. In the engine bay they installed a 808 ci LQ9 V8 flanked by two Precision 6266 turbochargers and a stainless steel exhaust. The motor produces 1050 hp to the wheels through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end with 31-spline axles. A set of Forgeline O1E billet wheels cover Baer disc brakes front and rear. View more photos of the progress in the build album.

Source: MotorTrend