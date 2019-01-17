1950 Saab 92 with a Turbo V6

This 1950 Saab 92 was built for Peter Wallenberg by Joakim Törjesson at Fridafors Bilservice in Småland, Sweden. Saab originally built this model with a 764 cc two-stroke two-cylinder that made 25 horsepower mated to a three-speed manual transmission but was replaced by a turbocharged 3.0 L B308E V6 and four-speed automatic from a 1999 Saab 9-5. The new engine makes 300 horsepower to the front wheels through shortened axles. The car also runs disc brakes front and rear from the Saab 9-5 as well. You can view more photos of the car at Teknikens Varld

Source: Teknikens Varld via Calle