Pantera with a 9.3 L HEMI V8

Goran Malmberg is a very talented person. He’s spent the past 60 years making custom guitars where some now reside in the Guitar Museum in Umeå. He’s also a former Top Fuel fabricator. So it should come at no surprise when he decided to build a 1980 De Tamaso Pantera GT-5, he would combine his skills to build an amazing vehicle called the Hemipanter.

Goran really believes there is no replacement for displacement. So when it came time to pick an engine, he went with a 572 ci (9.38) L HEMI V8. The engine uses an Indy aluminum block, ported aluminum heads, upgraded camshafts, 4.5-inch stroke billet crank, Eagle 7.1-inch steel rods, and custom 4.5-inch pistons. The engine makes 800 horsepower and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine uses 13.0:1 compression ratio and is fed E85 fuel through Bosch injectors good for 1,000 horsepower. Keeping the engine properly lubricated is a custom six quart oil pan. This is the fourth version of the pan. Goran wanted a pan that could handle 1G in any direction but also fit nicely between the frame rails.

Goran also improved handling thanks to reinforced chassis, custom front suspension (custom uprights and control arms), and Öhlins adjustable coilovers. Stopping distance was decreased thanks to Nascar-style four-piston calipers and he reduced the car’s weight to 2350 lbs using Lexan windows, fiberglass hoods, and carbon fiber dash.

If you enjoy reading detailed specs then you will relish reading Goran’s project page where you can see more photos of the build progress.

Source: Hemipanter and Garaget.org via Calle