Group 5 Inspired BMW E21 Update

Leave a Comment

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

It’s been over two years since we shared Richard Pykett’s amazing Group 5 inspired BMW E21 project. For those unfamiliar with the project, Richard is building a BMW E21 race car with a turbocharged 2.5 L M50 inline-six, five-speed sequential transmission, and BMW LSD with 3.85 gears. Since our previous article he’s been hard at work building custom headers, side radiators, chassis/body supports, brakes, and wooden ribs for widebody panels. You can follow the car’s progress on the project’s FB page.

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Elan Motorsport Group 5 BMW E21 with a turbo M50 inline-six

Source: Elan Motorsport FB page via Piotr

Posted in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.