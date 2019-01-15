Group 5 Inspired BMW E21 Update

It’s been over two years since we shared Richard Pykett’s amazing Group 5 inspired BMW E21 project. For those unfamiliar with the project, Richard is building a BMW E21 race car with a turbocharged 2.5 L M50 inline-six, five-speed sequential transmission, and BMW LSD with 3.85 gears. Since our previous article he’s been hard at work building custom headers, side radiators, chassis/body supports, brakes, and wooden ribs for widebody panels. You can follow the car’s progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Elan Motorsport FB page via Piotr