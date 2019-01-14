1953 Chevy Bel Air with a Twin-Supercharged LSX376 V8

This 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air called “Vortex” was built by Weaver Customs in West Jordan, Utah. The body which has been chopped, channeled, and widened sits on an Art Morrison chassis and features suicide doors, section hood, leaned-back windshield, and custom valances. Power comes from a 6.2 L LSX376-B15 V8 with two Magnuson 122 superchargers sitting on top. The drivetrain features a TH350 automatic transmission with 3500 stall converter connected to a Ford 9-inch with a Detroit locker and 4.11 gears.

Source: Weaver Customs FB page and ScottieDTV