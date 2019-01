Matt Urch from Urchfab is back with another update on his “Mongrel” project. If you are unfamiliar with the build, the goal is to create a custom vehicle using a 1959 Ford Prefect 100E body shell over a 2002 Mazda MX-5 chassis and powertrain. In this video Matt replaces damaged metal on the floor and installs a new sill panel.

Source: Urchfab