1972 Chevy Truck with a Supercharged LSA V8

This custom 1972 Chevy Cheyenne 4×4 was built for Ron Braxling by MetalWorks Classic Restoration and Speed Shop in Eugene, Oregon. The company spent nine months transforming a 1972 C10 2WD into a 1972 Cheyenne 20 Super 4×4. The truck rides on a 3/4-ton 4×4 chassis with a six-inch suspension lift. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 making 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque and sending it to the custom wheels through a 4L85E automatic transmission and NP205 transfer case.

Source: MetalWorks Classics MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration