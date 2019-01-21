Ferrari 308 with a 400i V12 and Testarossa Heads

An engineer has spent the last 11 years transforming a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS QV in his garage into what he calls the FrankenFerrari. The sports car features a custom Ferrari 5.4 L V12 estimated to make around 920 horsepower and 500+ lb-ft of torque when finished and tuned. The engine consists of a 4.8 L F101 D V12 engine block from a Ferrari 400i with the bore increased from 81 m to 86 mm and Ferrari 360 titanium connecting rods. On top you find modified flat-twelve heads from a Ferrari Testarossa with custom camshafts, larger valves, and Ducati 999 54 mm throttle bodies. The dry-sumped engine is mated to a modified 308 transaxle with a custom billet flywheel, 360 ring gear, Chevy starter, and Tilton 7.25-inch 3-disc carbon clutch. If you enjoy reading detailed build thread, then you will love reading all the details on this FrankenFerrari.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports (build thread) and Mark Gemellocattivo via OppositeLock